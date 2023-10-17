  Roxie Hammill  - Shawnee Mission School District

Shawnee Mission’s Michelle Hubbard named Kansas Superintendent of the Year

Michelle Hubbard

Photo courtesy Shawnee Mission School District.

Michelle Hubbard of the Shawnee Mission School District has been named Kansas Superintendent of the year by the Kansas Superintendents’ Association — an honor that also puts her in the running for national superintendent of the year.

Hubbard, who has been Shawnee Mission’s superintendent since 2021, was cited by the Kansas association for her leadership and commitment to student success.

Hubbard prioritizes post-grad preparation for seniors

In particular, the Kansas superintendents’ group mentioned Hubbard’s prioritization of the district’s Market Value Assets program encouraging seniors to develop industry-valued skills that make for a smooth transition from school to the workplace or to higher education.