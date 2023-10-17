In particular, the Kansas superintendents’ group mentioned Hubbard’s prioritization of the district’s Market Value Assets program encouraging seniors to develop industry-valued skills that make for a smooth transition from school to the workplace or to higher education.

Hubbard, who has been Shawnee Mission’s superintendent since 2021, was cited by the Kansas association for her leadership and commitment to student success.

Michelle Hubbard of the Shawnee Mission School District has been named Kansas Superintendent of the year by the Kansas Superintendents’ Association — an honor that also puts her in the running for national superintendent of the year.

Market Value Assets can include internships, dual college credit courses, entrepreneurial experience and industry-recognized credentialing. During Hubbard’s tenure, participation in Market Value Assets has increased from fewer than 30% of students prior to 2021 to 47% last academic year.

This year district officials hope to have 60% of students graduate with this experience. The ultimate goal is 100% by 2030. To that end, the district has hired a business liaison and “real world learning” counselors at each high school and has bought computer platforms and developed implementation teams.

The national winner will be announced in February

Before becoming superintendent, Hubbard served for six years in district administration posts. She was superintendent at the Turner School District for seven years, having begun work there in 1992.

The American Association of School Districts will release a list of finalists in January and the national winner will be announced in February.

Roxie Hammill is a freelance journalist who reports frequently for the Post and other Kansas City area publications. You can reach her at roxieham@gmail.com.