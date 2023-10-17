  Mike Frizzell  - Crime

18-year-old injured in shooting at Shawnee apartments

Shawnee Police officers mark evidence in the parking lot of the Fox Run Luxury Apartments in Shawnee Monday night. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

An 18-year-old man has non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Shawnee late Monday evening.

Police were called to the Fox Run Luxury Apartments parking lot outside of 7623 Goddard St. just before 9:30 p.m.


Recorded radio traffic indicates that a man called 911, reporting that he had been shot in the leg.