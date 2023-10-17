18-year-old injured in shooting at Shawnee apartments

Recorded radio traffic indicates that a man called 911, reporting that he had been shot in the leg.

Police were called to the Fox Run Luxury Apartments parking lot outside of 7623 Goddard St. just before 9:30 p.m.

An 18-year-old man has non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Shawnee late Monday evening.

At the scene, Police Sergeant Derek Miller told the Post that the victim was being treated for a gunshot wound. There was no description of a suspect given.

Officers used a drone to search the area around the apartment complex for any possible suspects. No one was located.

Residents of the apartment complex told the Post that they heard two gunshots and then sirens.

A Johnson County Med-Act ambulance transported the injured man to Overland Park Regional Medical Center for treatment of a single gunshot wound.

The man’s injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

Police put up crime scene tape in the complex’s parking lot as they photographed and collected potential evidence.

Detectives are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the Shawnee Police Department at 913-631-2150 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Check back here for more updates.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.