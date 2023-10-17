Prairie Village city staffers are getting salary and pay increases in 2024.

The Prairie Village City Council on Monday in a 10-to-0 vote approved compensation ranges for 2024, including a 1.5% increase across the board. Councilmembers Courtney McFadden and Terrence Gallagher were absent.

Prairie Village annually adjusts salary ranges for all city employees, from administrative and public works staff to police officers and seasonal workers.