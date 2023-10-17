Prairie Village city staffers are getting salary and pay increases in 2024.
The Prairie Village City Council on Monday in a 10-to-0 vote approved compensation ranges for 2024, including a 1.5% increase across the board. Councilmembers Courtney McFadden and Terrence Gallagher were absent.
Prairie Village annually adjusts salary ranges for all city employees, from administrative and public works staff to police officers and seasonal workers.
Here’s a look at what the 2024 compensation ranges mean for Prairie Village city staff.
A look at specific salaries and wages
In 2024, the city administrator is estimated to make between $193,000 and $261,000.
Other administrative support staff like the city clerk is estimated to make between $100,000 and $135,000.
Both the police chief and the public works director are estimated to make between $157,000 and $212,000.
A police officer will make between $57,000 and $77,000 in 2024.
I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.
