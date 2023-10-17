  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Police

DA will not charge 4 Overland Park police officers for alleged charity misconduct

The Overland Park Officers Foundation investigation continues.

An Overland Park Police cruiser. File photo.

Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe will not charge four Overland Park police officers for alleged misconduct related to their activities connected to a police charity. 

The four officers — Sgt. Brandon Faber, Officer Brad Heater, Sgt. Rachel Scattergood and Sgt. Tim Tinnin — were placed on paid leave more than a year ago while Howe’s office investigated claims that they misused funds for the Overland Park Police Officers Foundation while serving as board members for the organization.

In a report issued Tuesday morning, Howe said he found that the officers under investigation “repeatedly disregarded the Foundation’s bylaws” but found that “a violation of bylaws does not necessarily equate to a violation of criminal laws.” 

