  Andrew Gaug  - Lenexa

Museum preserving piece of JoCo’s past to be upgraded with federal grant

Monticello Community Historical Society

The Monticello Historical Station. Photo credit Andrew Gaug.

A national grant will help fund an organization dedicated to the history of Monticello Township.

The self-funded, all-volunteer Monticello Community Historical Society received a $3,000 grant from the Freedom’s Frontier National Heritage Area.

The society runs mostly on fundraisers and donations

  • The society’s museum in an old fire station on 83rd Street — straddling the city lines between Lenexa and Shawnee — highlights artifacts and stories about the former Johnson County township, which was annexed by Lenexa and Shawnee in 1988.
  • Monticello Township once comprised a number of smaller towns, including Zarah and Holliday, and served as a trading post in the pre-Civil War era.
  • Part of the township’s enduring fame comes from the historical fact that it elected a young James Butler Hickok as the town constable, before he became better known as “Wild Bill.” 
  • Since establishing the museum at Floyd Cline Hall, 23860 W. 83rd St., which once operated as Monticello Fire Station, the society depends on fundraisers and donations.
  • The society raises money through events, such as pancake breakfasts, and sales of soup, mulch and plants.

👋 Hi! I'm Andrew Gaug, and I cover Shawnee and Lenexa for the Shawnee Mission Post.

The work I do every day — from going to city council and planning commission meeting to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.

To the more than 7,000 of you who already subscribe, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our work covering your community by signing up for a trial today — your first month of full access is just $1.