Originally conceived of as a project of more than a dozen lots for smaller homes, a revised plan for Stag’s Grange featuring just three larger single-family lots in the 6000 block of Maurer Road received unanimous approval last week from Shawnee City Council.

After some setbacks, a proposed development of single-family homes in Shawnee will move forward.

City Council was satisfied with the new plan

The new project will subdivide the land, which is currently covered with meadow grass and features a woodland area, into 3 lots ranging from 1.77 acres to 2.68 acres each in size.

“(It’s) really kind of an improvement on what we had before,” said Councilmember Eric Jenkins said. “It was much higher density of a development. I think this should go over well.”

Citing a similar story with Tubbesing’s Stag’s Garden subdivision in 2022, where a townhome plan turned into a single-family project, Councilmember Tammy Thomas said she was happy with the new direction of Stag’s Grange.

“I love the idea of what this has turned out to be,” she said.

Costs doomed the original project

Originally introduced and approved by the Shawnee Planning Commission and city council in 2021 and 2022, the original 14-lot project stalled.

According to developer Kevin Tubbesing, water infrastructure fees and costs with WaterOne, the primary water utility in Johnson County, caused the project’s costs to rise to an unsustainable level.

At a Sept. 18 commission meeting, Tubbeing told commissioners that the project was “a big fail.”

“There’s just nothing we can do,” he said.

A three-lot project appeared more feasible

Compared to the previous plan, it will leave a majority of the site undeveloped, with 92% of the area left as green space.

While Tubbesing said at the previous commission meeting that he’ll still be paying $110,000 to extend the water line down 51st Street, he thinks the sale of the property can help alleviate that cost.

“We’re eating that [$110,000] because we think we can adsorb it with that property,” he said at the commission meeting.

Residents were also satisfied

While neighbors around the project expressed concerns at the commission meeting, only one resident spoke during the public comment portion of the vote.

One resident, Wayne Deines, apologized for his previous comment at a planning commission in which he told Tubbesing to “go build your homes somewhere else.”

“I think this is a big improvement,” Deines said at last week’s city council meeting.

Go deeper: Watch the Shawnee City Council discussion about Stag’s Grange (Starts at 36:37)