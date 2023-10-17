  Andrew Gaug  - Shawnee

Less dense Shawnee single-family project gets city council approval

Kevin Tubbesing

Shawnee developer Kevin Tubbesing. File photo.

After some setbacks, a proposed development of single-family homes in Shawnee will move forward.

Originally conceived of as a project of more than a dozen lots for smaller homes, a revised plan for Stag’s Grange featuring just three larger single-family lots in the 6000 block of Maurer Road received unanimous approval last week from Shawnee City Council.

👋 Hi! I'm Andrew Gaug, and I cover Shawnee and Lenexa for the Shawnee Mission Post.

The work I do every day — from going to city council and planning commission meeting to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.

To the more than 7,000 of you who already subscribe, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our work covering your community by signing up for a trial today — your first month of full access is just $1.