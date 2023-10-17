After some setbacks, a proposed development of single-family homes in Shawnee will move forward.
Originally conceived of as a project of more than a dozen lots for smaller homes, a revised plan for Stag’s Grange featuring just three larger single-family lots in the 6000 block of Maurer Road received unanimous approval last week from Shawnee City Council.
City Council was satisfied with the new plan
The new project will subdivide the land, which is currently covered with meadow grass and features a woodland area, into 3 lots ranging from 1.77 acres to 2.68 acres each in size.
“(It’s) really kind of an improvement on what we had before,” said Councilmember Eric Jenkins said. “It was much higher density of a development. I think this should go over well.”
Citing a similar story with Tubbesing’s Stag’s Garden subdivision in 2022, where a townhome plan turned into a single-family project, Councilmember Tammy Thomas said she was happy with the new direction of Stag’s Grange.
“I love the idea of what this has turned out to be,” she said.
Costs doomed the original project
Originally introduced and approved by the Shawnee Planning Commission and city council in 2021 and 2022, the original 14-lot project stalled.
According to developer Kevin Tubbesing, water infrastructure fees and costs with WaterOne, the primary water utility in Johnson County, caused the project’s costs to rise to an unsustainable level.
