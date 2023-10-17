  Roxie Hammill  - Facebook

Local Johnson County elections are nonpartisan. So why are political parties weighing in?

Campaign signs for the three candidates running for city council in Leawood's Ward 1. Photo credit Kyle Palmer.

“There’s no Democratic or Republican way to fill a pothole,” the saying goes.

Even so, interest in which candidates the local Democratic and Republican parties recommend in nonpartisan elections for offices like city council and school board has been intense this year in Johnson County.

Earlier this month, a Leawood city council candidate publicly renounced his inclusion on the county Democratic Party’s list of recommended candidates after a dispute arose over his comments that were critical of other Democratic candidates and in support of a Republican.