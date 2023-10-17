JoCo Notes: Post hosting USD 232 school board forum Tuesday

Good morning, Shawnee Mission!
🌤 Today’s forecast: Sunny and mostly clear. High: 70. Low: 52.
🚨 One thing to know
The Post is entering the final stretch of its fall candidate forum schedule, which continues this evening with a forum for candidates seeking seats on the USD 232 Board of Education.
🚀 Post’s top Tuesday stories
- Police ID semi-truck driver who struck and killed man on I-435
- Los Gallitos, new Mexican eatery, to open in Mission where Salsa Grill Cantina used to be
- ‘Exactly what we needed’ — Jewish Culture Fest in Overland Park draws thousands
- Merriam Town Center owner wants new sales tax to pay for upgrades
- Local obituaries for Oct. 10-12
Other local news
- Mission ranked as one of most “family-friendly cities.” The city of Mission is ranked #14 on the Opendoor’s 2023 Family-Friendly Cities list. This means Mission “reflects families’ desire for community, simpler living and opportunity to build a network of like-minded families.” [Opendoor]
- Former Lenexa man pleads guilty to child sex crimes. A former Lenexa, Kansas, man pleaded guilty in federal court today after child pornography was found on the cell phone he carried into a secure area at the U.S. Department of Energy national security campus in Kansas City, Mo. [Department of Justice]
- Shawnee to host education sessions for Parks & Pipes and Pavement. With Parks & Pipes and Pavement being an important issues on upcoming November ballot in Shawnee, the city wants people to have all the facts. It will hold three educational sessions across the city: Tuesday from 6-7:30 p.m. at Shawnee City Hall, 11110 Johnson Drive; Wednesday from 6-7:30 p.m. at Monticello Library, 22435 W 66th Street; and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Tomahawk Hills Golf Course, 17501 Midland Drive. [City of Shawnee]
📸 A thousand words
A Native American student dancer from the University of Kansas performs a “fancy dance,” a popular form of traditional tribal dance, at Saturday’s fall festival at the Shawnee Indian Mission in Fairway. Photo courtesy Dean Davison.
