  A message from Fountain Mortgage  - Sponsored posts

Homebody Living: Kansas City’s pumpkin patches – a gourd-geous guide to fall fun!

By Aziza Aslanova

Fall in Kansas City is synonymous with vibrant foliage, crisp air, and of course, charming pumpkin patches. Whether you’re hunting for the perfect jack-o’-lantern candidate or just seeking some festive fun, KC has a pumpkin patch for you. Below are some of the remarkable pumpkin patches around Kansas City, offering a myriad of activities and experiences.

1. Carolyn’s Country Cousins Pumpkin Patch