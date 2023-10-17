  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Overland Park

PHOTOS: Firehouse 41 reconstruction continues in Overland Park

Overland Park's reconstruction on its Firehouse No.41 near Conser and 75th Street.

Overland Park is rebuilding its Fire Station No. 41 near Conser and 75th Street. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

Overland Park’s Firehouse No. 41 reconstruction project at 75th Street and Conser continues. 

Director of Facilities Tony Rome told the Public Safety Committee last week that the project is still on track to wrap up in the middle of 2024.

The new 12-bunk firehouse, which will sit mostly on the same property as the old firehouse, will be two stories and feature more health and safety measures to protect firefighters.

👋 Hi! I'm Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Overland Park for the Shawnee Mission Post.

The work we do every day — like going to city council meetings, covering community events and keeping tabs on local business developments — is only possible with the support of our subscribers. To our more than 7,000 subscribers: THANK YOU! 💙

If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our community journalism by signing up for a month of access for $1.

Here's a little about me and my background:

I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter.