  A message from JCCC  - Sponsored posts

Updates from Johnson County Community College: Reimagining science research for student success

Renovated spaces support science subjects like biology, human anatomy and physiology, microbiology and zoology.

Remodeled classrooms, labs and gathering places inside the Science (SCI) and Classroom and Lab (CLB) buildings on the main JCCC campus are reimagined with workplace-related equipment, collaboration spaces and technology to support lessons with practical applications to involve students in hands-on exploratory learning and research. The renovated spaces support science subjects like biology, human anatomy and physiology, microbiology and zoology — key subjects for students interested in medical and STEM careers.  

A model of modern education

SCI and CLB classrooms now include state-of-the-art lab equipment that reflects what is used in four-year schools and science-based businesses. Each space is configured to support more hands-on, project-based course assignments. 

“The updates to the SCI building open so many possibilities for innovative instruction,” said Dr. Mary Wisgirda, Dean, Mathematics and Sciences. “The new and updated classroom and lab facilities enable faculty to better prepare students for advanced research opportunities at four-year institutions and give students experience with equipment they may encounter in the workplace.” 