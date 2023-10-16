Newest hospital in South Johnson County makes impact with added services and significant milestones

Located within the BluHawk area, AdventHealth South Overland Park is celebrating its second anniversary. During the past two years, the hospital has become an integral part of the growing south Johnson County community and continues to improve the lives of residents each day.
In 2022, AdventHealth South Overland Park started a bariatric program to help those struggling with obesity live a healthier and more fulfilling life. The hospital partnered with KC Bariatric to provide gastric bypass, gastric band and gastric sleeve weight-loss surgery. KC Bariatric performs more than 1,500 surgeries annually and was the first in the region to receive designation by the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery in 2006.
AdventHealth South Overland Park also began offering robotic surgery for knee replacement to their existing orthopedic surgery portfolio of total knee, hip and shoulder replacement. This new robotic technology allows for a smoother and quicker recovery. During surgery, the robot works in conjunction with the surgeon’s skilled hands to ensure proper positioning of the implant. The technology is so intuitive that it sends information about the knee to the robot’s hand more than 300 times per second.
Earlier this year, AdventHealth South Overland Park Birth Center celebrated its 500th birth. AdventHealth in Kansas City has been recognized for years as a premier place to give birth. At AdventHealth South Overland Park, growing families labor, deliver, rest and recover in one room and enjoy the same exceptional care at a location closer to home.
The hospital also became the first in Johnson County to perform Aquablation therapy as treatment for enlarged prostate patients. Aquablation therapy works by removing prostate tissue that is causing benign prostatic hyperplasia symptoms through the urethra with no abdominal incision. This robotic technology ensures the prostate tissue is removed precisely, consistently and predictably. The therapy typically takes less than an hour and is performed under anesthesia, followed by an overnight stay at the hospital.
This summer, physicians began performing minimally invasive spine surgery at AdventHealth South Overland Park, offering patients a conservative approach to surgery to improve long-term outcomes and help people get back to feeling whole.
During the past two years, AdventHealth South Overland Park has served nearly 28,000 patients from the Kansas City metro and surrounding areas. The hospital now employs 264 team members and has a medical staff of nearly 300 physicians who see patients at the facility.
To learn more, visit AdventHealthKC.com/SouthOP.
