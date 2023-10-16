Newest hospital in South Johnson County makes impact with added services and significant milestones

Located within the BluHawk area, AdventHealth South Overland Park is celebrating its second anniversary. During the past two years, the hospital has become an integral part of the growing south Johnson County community and continues to improve the lives of residents each day.

In 2022, AdventHealth South Overland Park started a bariatric program to help those struggling with obesity live a healthier and more fulfilling life. The hospital partnered with KC Bariatric to provide gastric bypass, gastric band and gastric sleeve weight-loss surgery. KC Bariatric performs more than 1,500 surgeries annually and was the first in the region to receive designation by the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery in 2006.

AdventHealth South Overland Park also began offering robotic surgery for knee replacement to their existing orthopedic surgery portfolio of total knee, hip and shoulder replacement. This new robotic technology allows for a smoother and quicker recovery. During surgery, the robot works in conjunction with the surgeon’s skilled hands to ensure proper positioning of the implant. The technology is so intuitive that it sends information about the knee to the robot’s hand more than 300 times per second.