  Roxie Hammill  - Courts

Johnson County jury finds KCK man guilty of murder for 2016 crash

The Johnson County Courthouse. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

A fatal traffic accident seven years ago that killed a popular employee at a Mission dry cleaners has resulted in a murder conviction.

On Friday, a Johnson County jury found Landunn D. Richardson, 52, of Kansas City, Kansas guilty of a second-degree murder charge and of driving with a suspended license.

His sentencing has been set for Nov. 21.