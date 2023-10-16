  Juliana Garcia  - Merriam

Merriam Town Center owner wants new sales tax to pay for upgrades

Merriam Town Center Five Below

Merriam Town Center sign. File photo.

A local developer is asking for public tax incentives to help pay for upgrades to the Merriam Town Center shopping complex.

R.H. Johnson Company, the Kansas City-based real estate company that owns the shopping center at Antioch Road and Johnson Drive, is seeking the creation of a community improvement district to refurbish the complex.

It is also seeking industrial revenue bonds for the project.

👋 Hi! I'm Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and northeast Johnson County for the Shawnee Mission Post.

