  Juliana Garcia  - Mission

Los Gallitos, new Mexican eatery, to open in Mission where Salsa Grill Cantina used to be

Los Gallitos Fresh Mexican Grill in Mission. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

A new Mexican restaurant will replace a longtime Tex-Mex favorite in Mission that recently closed.

Los Gallitos Fresh Mexican Grill is moving into the former Salsa Grill Cantina space in the Mission West Shopping Center at 6508 Martway Street.

A little bit about me and my background:

I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in  journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.