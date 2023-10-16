JoCo Notes: Deadline to register to vote on Nov. 7 is Tuesday

Welcome to a new week, Shawnee Mission!

☀️ Today’s forecast: Mostly sunny and clear. High: 65. Low: 40.

The deadline to register to vote for this November’s local elections is this Tuesday, Oct. 17.

Johnson County residents can download a voter registration application at the Johnson County Election Office’s website.

Voter applications can be submitted by email or fax and can also be hand delivered to the county election office at 2101 E. Kansas City Rd. in Olathe.

Online applications must be completed by Tuesday in order for a resident to be eligible to vote in this year’s general election. Mailed applications must be postmarked by that day.

You can check to see if you’re currently registered here.

The Nov. 7 election features a number of races for local and municipal offices, including several Johnson County city mayoral openings, city council contests and school board seats.