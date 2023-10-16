  Kyle Palmer  - JoCo Notes

JoCo Notes: Deadline to register to vote on Nov. 7 is Tuesday

File photo.

Welcome to a new week, Shawnee Mission!

☀️ Today’s forecast: Mostly sunny and clear. High: 65. Low: 40.

🚨 One thing to know today

The deadline to register to vote for this November’s local elections is this Tuesday, Oct. 17.

🗓 Public meetings Monday

🚀 Post’s top stories since Friday

  1. QuikTrip opens 100th KC-area store on Overland Park’s changing Metcalf corridor
  2. Winning $1M Powerball ticket bought in Johnson County
  3. This weekend in Johnson County — Festivals galore
  4. Stink bugs are reemerging in Johnson County — Here’s what to know
  5. Local obituaries for Oct. 10-12

📰 Other local news

  • JoCo DA charges man in 2022 fentanyl death. The Johnson County District Attorney charged Hugo Cesar Guzman, Jr., 20, with distribution of drugs causing death and distribution of fentanyl connected to the death of Wesley Howard, 19, in February 2022. [Fox 4]
  • Overland Park teens fire toy gun pellets in a neighborhood. Police in Overland Park are on the lookout for as many as five juveniles accused of shooting Airsoft pellets at unsuspecting people throughout that Kansas suburb. [Fox 4]
  • Panasonic ramps up hiring for De Soto EV plant. To date, the company says it has hired 70 people, including its senior leadership team, for the plant that is eventually expected to employ 4,000 workers. [Kansas City Business Journal]

📸 A thousand words

Olathe-based team Howlin’ at the Spoon took home the Grand Champion trophy Saturday at this year’s Lenexa Chili Challenge in Old Town. Two other Johnson County-based teams took the other two top slots. See the full results here. Photo via Facebook.

Hi! I'm Kyle Palmer and I'm the editor of the Shawnee Mission Post and Blue Valley Post.

I believe deeply in the power of local news and strive each day to make our readers feel informed, so they can get the most out of life in this great place we all call home.

Our work is only possible because more than 7,000 Johnson Countians subscribe. To those of you who already support us as subscribers, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, I hope you'll try it out today! Your first month of full access is just $1.

A bit about me and my background:

Prior to joining the Post in 2020, I served as News Director for KCUR. I got my start in journalism at the University of Missouri, where I worked for KBIA, mid-Missouri's NPR affiliate. After college, I spent 10 years as a teacher and went on to get a master's degree in education policy from Stanford University.