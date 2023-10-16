JoCo Notes: Deadline to register to vote on Nov. 7 is Tuesday

Welcome to a new week, Shawnee Mission!
☀️ Today’s forecast: Mostly sunny and clear. High: 65. Low: 40.
🚨 One thing to know today
The deadline to register to vote for this November’s local elections is this Tuesday, Oct. 17.
🗓 Public meetings Monday
- Prairie Village City Council, 6 p.m. [View agenda]
- Roeland Park City Council, 6 p.m. [View agenda]
- Leawood City Council, 7 p.m. [View agenda]
- Shawnee Planning Commission, 7 p.m. [View agenda]
- Overland Park City Council, 7:30 p.m. [View agenda]
🚀 Post’s top stories since Friday
- QuikTrip opens 100th KC-area store on Overland Park’s changing Metcalf corridor
- Winning $1M Powerball ticket bought in Johnson County
- This weekend in Johnson County — Festivals galore
- Stink bugs are reemerging in Johnson County — Here’s what to know
- Local obituaries for Oct. 10-12
📰 Other local news
- JoCo DA charges man in 2022 fentanyl death. The Johnson County District Attorney charged Hugo Cesar Guzman, Jr., 20, with distribution of drugs causing death and distribution of fentanyl connected to the death of Wesley Howard, 19, in February 2022. [Fox 4]
- Overland Park teens fire toy gun pellets in a neighborhood. Police in Overland Park are on the lookout for as many as five juveniles accused of shooting Airsoft pellets at unsuspecting people throughout that Kansas suburb. [Fox 4]
- Panasonic ramps up hiring for De Soto EV plant. To date, the company says it has hired 70 people, including its senior leadership team, for the plant that is eventually expected to employ 4,000 workers. [Kansas City Business Journal]
📸 A thousand words
Olathe-based team Howlin’ at the Spoon took home the Grand Champion trophy Saturday at this year’s Lenexa Chili Challenge in Old Town. Two other Johnson County-based teams took the other two top slots. See the full results here. Photo via Facebook.
