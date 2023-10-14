Your Community: National Friends of Libraries Week is October 15-21

Join the Friends of Johnson County Library in celebrating the 18th annual National Friends of Libraries Week, October 15-21. This is an opportunity to highlight the essential role that Johnson County Library plays in transforming lives. Through group book discussions, storytimes, genealogy services, Summer Reading, Citizenship Civics, incarcerated services, meeting room reservations and so much more, the Library creates and sustains community in countless ways every single day.

Friends of Johnson County Library is a member-supported nonprofit organization promoting community awareness and participation in library services. The Friends serve as library advocates, raise supplemental funds, and promote literacy and lifelong learning. Funds raised from your book purchases and your membership support library collection development, Summer Reading, Incarcerated Services, staff education, and much more.

The Friends would like to hear how libraries have improved and enriched your life. During National Friends of Libraries Week, share your story on social media using the hashtag #nfolw23. Take a moment to snap a selfie when you pick up your holds, or give a shoutout to a Library staff member who’s made a difference. Be sure to tag the Friends of Johnson County Library (@jclfriends) in your posts.