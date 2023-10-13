  Juliana Garcia  - Westwood

Westwood OK’s controversial Rainbow Boulevard project

Westwood Rainbow Boulevard project.

A rendering of the Westwood Rainbow project. Image courtesy Perspective Architecture and Design.

A much-watched and controversial project to bring office buildings and a park to a prominent green space in Westwood is moving forward.

During a Thursday night meeting, the Westwood City Council approved several items related to Mission Woods-based Karbank Holdings LLC’s project proposal for Rainbow Boulevard between 50th and 51st streets.

Karbank envisions replacing Joe D. Dennis Park with four multi-story, mixed-use buildings and giving the city 3.86 acres — where the original Westwood View Elementary currently sits — for a new park.

