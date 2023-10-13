  Lucie Krisman  - Events

This weekend in Johnson County — Festivals galore

Weekend festivals Johnson County

File photo.

Happy Friday, Shawnee Mission! Here we are again with “The Weekend,” our end-of-the-week roundup of fun things to do in and around Johnson County.

It’s officially festival season in Johnson County, and this weekend offers an extensive list of festivals to choose from — offering food trucks, live music, and a look into a number of different cultures.

Check out these festivals happening in Johnson County this weekend.

Hi! I'm Lucie Krisman, and I cover the city of Leawood and the Blue Valley School District for the Post.

My work reporting on local government and the local business community is made possible by the support of our subscribers. To the more than 7,000 of you who already subscribe: THANK YOU!If you aren't a subscriber yet, please support our work by trying one today — your first month is just $1

Here's a little about me and my background:

I'm a native of Tulsa, Okla., but have been living in Kansas since I moved here to attend KU, where I earned my degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post, I did work for The Pitch, the Eudora Times, the North Dakota Newspaper Association and KTUL in Tulsa.