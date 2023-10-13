This weekend in Johnson County — Festivals galore

Check out these festivals happening in Johnson County this weekend.

It’s officially festival season in Johnson County, and this weekend offers an extensive list of festivals to choose from — offering food trucks, live music, and a look into a number of different cultures.

Happy Friday, Shawnee Mission! Here we are again with “The Weekend,” our end-of-the-week roundup of fun things to do in and around Johnson County.

Lenexa Chili Challenge

One of Lenexa’s biggest annual events returns this Friday and Saturday in Old Town. The fun kicks off Friday evening with live music and fireworks.

But your appetite won’t be truly sated until Saturday, when free samples from the roughly 200 teams competing will be on offer until supplies run out.

First-ever Theatre in the Park Fun Fest

This one’s a first: a free day of fun and entertainment Saturday at Theatre in the Park in Shawnee Mission Park.

A family fun run starts things off at 9 a.m., followed by a full day of food trucks, craft vendors, hay rides and performances, all culminating in the unveiling of Theatre in the Park’s 2024 show lineup.

Fall Festival at Shawnee Indian Mission

It’s the biggest weekend for Johnson County’s most historic site, the Shawnee Indian Mission in Fairway.

The annual fundraiser this Saturday runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will include an historic rifle demonstration, performances from Native American dance students, live bluegrass music and more.

Jewish Culture Fest in Overland Park

This annual celebration of Jewish culture has more meaning this year following the terrorist attacks on Israel.

Sunday’s event at the Jewish Community Center in Overland Park will feature food vendors, live music and wine tastings. The day will end with a “Stand with Israel” community gathering. Tickets are $10 at the gate for adults and $5 for kids ages 4-12.

Nerman Museum’s Cultura Fest at JCCC

The festival circuit continues Saturday with this free celebration of Hispanic heritage at Johnson County Community College, running from 12 to 6 p.m.

The day will feature live mural painting and printmaking by local artists, traditional Latin dance performances and a lowrider bike demonstration.