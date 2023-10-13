This weekend in Johnson County — Festivals galore

Happy Friday, Shawnee Mission! Here we are again with “The Weekend,” our end-of-the-week roundup of fun things to do in and around Johnson County.
It’s officially festival season in Johnson County, and this weekend offers an extensive list of festivals to choose from — offering food trucks, live music, and a look into a number of different cultures.
Check out these festivals happening in Johnson County this weekend.
But your appetite won’t be truly sated until Saturday, when free samples from the roughly 200 teams competing will be on offer until supplies run out.
First-ever Theatre in the Park Fun Fest
This one’s a first: a free day of fun and entertainment Saturday at Theatre in the Park in Shawnee Mission Park.
A family fun run starts things off at 9 a.m., followed by a full day of food trucks, craft vendors, hay rides and performances, all culminating in the unveiling of Theatre in the Park’s 2024 show lineup.
Fall Festival at Shawnee Indian Mission
It’s the biggest weekend for Johnson County’s most historic site, the Shawnee Indian Mission in Fairway.
The annual fundraiser this Saturday runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will include an historic rifle demonstration, performances from Native American dance students, live bluegrass music and more.
Jewish Culture Fest in Overland Park
This annual celebration of Jewish culture has more meaning this year following the terrorist attacks on Israel.
I'm a native of Tulsa, Okla., but have been living in Kansas since I moved here to attend KU, where I earned my degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post, I did work for The Pitch, the Eudora Times, the North Dakota Newspaper Association and KTUL in Tulsa.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1