SMSD News: Shawnee Mission shout outs!

As we near the end of the first quarter of the school year, numerous achievements in our Shawnee Mission schools show that the 2023-2024 school year truly is “A Time to Shine.”  

 Here are a few of the recent accomplishments in the Shawnee Mission School District:

 Blue Ribbon School The U.S. Department of Education recognized Roesland Elementary School as a National Blue Ribbon School for 2023. They are one of only 353 schools in the nation and four schools in Kansas to receive the honor this year. Schools are selected based on overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student groups on assessments. Roesland received the designation of “Exemplary High Performing School.” Click here to see a video. 