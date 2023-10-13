The Post hosted a forum Thursday for candidates seeking seats on the Shawnee Mission Board of Education. Photo credit Leah Wankum.
Student achievement, diversity education and age-appropriate reading materials were some of the major topics of discussion at a candidate forum hosted by the Post on Thursday evening at the Lenexa City Center Library.
About 30 people attended, gathering at the heart of the library.
The forum featured six candidates vying for the four open Shawnee Mission Board of Education seats. Two candidates who will also appear on the ballot — Mark Tallent in the Shawnee Mission South area and at-large candidate Logan Austin — did not attend.
The Post’s recording of the forum is embedded below.
Immediately following the embedded video are the questions each candidate answered during the forum.
Timestamps are included in bold to help navigate through the forum video.
Candidate opening statements. [4:14]
If you are elected or reelected, what is your biggest priority or priorities going into the next four years in the Shawnee Mission School District? [11:50]
Do you think the district’s current approach to diversity, equity and inclusion is on the right track? Why or why not? [23:35]
As a board member, you may very well be faced with requests from some parents to review or even remove books or curricular materials from schools. What principles will guide you as you determine whether a book or other materials should be removed from a school library or classroom? [39:02]
Are current achievement levels in Shawnee Mission acceptable to you? Why or why not? [53:38]
What qualities do you consider are essential for an excellent teacher? List the specific ways you as an elected board member will support teachers and staff. [1:07:53]
The Shawnee Mission School Board earlier this fall unanimously approved a new $580 million budget for the current school year that saw a nearly 14% year-over-year increase in spending. SMSD’s mill rate remains the lowest of any Johnson County school district, but is this extra spending, that expanding budget, necessary, in your opinion? Why or why not? [1:17:55]
What is Shawnee Mission doing right with student devices and what should the district change or improve? [1:27:12]
Closing statements. [1:35:01]
Kaylie McLaughlin
The work we do every day — like going to city council meetings, covering community events and keeping tabs on local business developments — is only possible with the support of our subscribers.
I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter.
