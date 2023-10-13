  Kaylie McLaughlin  - 2023 Elections

WATCH: The Post’s candidate forum for Shawnee Mission Board of Education seats

Shawnee Mission Board of Education candidate forum

The Post hosted a forum Thursday for candidates seeking seats on the Shawnee Mission Board of Education. Photo credit Leah Wankum.

Student achievement, diversity education and age-appropriate reading materials were some of the major topics of discussion at a candidate forum hosted by the Post on Thursday evening at the Lenexa City Center Library.

About 30 people attended, gathering at the heart of the library.

The forum featured six candidates vying for the four open Shawnee Mission Board of Education seats. Two candidates who will also appear on the ballot — Mark Tallent in the Shawnee Mission South area and at-large candidate Logan Austin — did not attend.

👋 Hi! I'm Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Overland Park for the Shawnee Mission Post.

The work we do every day — like going to city council meetings, covering community events and keeping tabs on local business developments — is only possible with the support of our subscribers. To our more than 7,000 subscribers: THANK YOU! 💙

If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our community journalism by signing up for a month of access for $1.

Here's a little about me and my background:

I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter.