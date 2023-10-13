Student achievement, diversity education and age-appropriate reading materials were some of the major topics of discussion at a candidate forum hosted by the Post on Thursday evening at the Lenexa City Center Library.

About 30 people attended, gathering at the heart of the library.

The forum featured six candidates vying for the four open Shawnee Mission Board of Education seats. Two candidates who will also appear on the ballot — Mark Tallent in the Shawnee Mission South area and at-large candidate Logan Austin — did not attend.