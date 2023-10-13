  Roxie Hammill  - Kansas legislature

In JoCo visit, Gov. Laura Kelly vows to press for Medicaid expansion for sixth time

Governor Laura Kelly

Gov. Laura Kelly is rallying support for Medicaid expansion. Photo credit Leah Wankum.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly opened a sixth chapter in the state debate over Medicaid expansion Thursday with her promise at a Johnson County commission meeting that she would present another bill to state lawmakers when the next session begins.

Kelly stopped at the meeting and later at a round-table discussion with health care experts in Overland Park as part of a statewide tour to promote Medicaid expansion and pressure state legislators to vote for it.

She’s introduced a Medicaid expansion bill every year since being elected governor in 2018, but so far all have failed, despite popular support, she said.