Obituaries Oct 13, 2023 - Obituaries Local obituaries for Oct. 10-12 Share this story: Below is a list of local obituaries from Oct. 10-12, 2023. Molly Marie Even Susanna Peck Jewell Beard Stan Churchill Dr. Menter H. David Juanita Edwards Harold Edward “Pete” Hoffman Jr. Herbert Dale Humphrey Priscilla Rose Mareski David Martin Quick Roberta Jean Rogers Richard Domenic Rossi Elizabeth (Tolppi) Stoneman Ricky Jerome Douglas William B. Eddy Arey Thompson Baas Philip Malkin Engel Patricia M. Kolarik Michael Easton Earney Sr. Philip Malkin Engel John Curtis Whigham
