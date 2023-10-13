Kelly and Geller were joined by other leaders, including Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, former American Jewish Committee CEO David Harris and civic leader Alvin Brooks.

Johnson County Chair Mike Kelly and Gavriela Geller, the executive director of the Overland Park-based Jewish Relations Bureau | American Jewish Committee , were featured as part of lineup of leaders voicing their support for Israel and Jewish people following the Oct. 7 attacks on Israel by the Hamas militant group.

Leaders from Johnson County joined other Kansas City metro officials in showing support for Israel and local Jewish communities at an event at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday.

Each speaker detailed their emotions and experiences since the attack, which ranged from deep, personal feelings of loss for people they knew in Israel to expressions of support.

“Please understand that the Jewish community is in a state of true mourning and horror and emotions are very high right now,” Geller said. “This is an opportunity for our broader community to gather together in support of our community and Israel and the Israeli people.”

Geller said Jewish people have felt a mixture of fear and anger since the attack on Saturday, which killed more than 1,300 people and was the deadliest attack on Israeli soil since it was founded as a state in 1948.

“From that moment on, I can assure you that there is nothing else that your Jewish friends, that your Jewish family, that your Jewish neighbors have been able to think about,” she said.

The attacks prompted Israel to declare war on Hamas and focus retaliation on the enclave of Hamas-controlled Gaza, which is home to two million people and is now under siege. The New York Times reports ongoing Israeli bombardment has left more than 1,500 dead in Gaza.

The speakers touched on the importance of community

Throughout all the speeches, one of the prevailing themes was the need for community and empathy.

“All of my colleagues on the Kansas side of State Line, we mourn with you, our Jewish brothers and sisters in Johnson County,” Kelly said.

Citing the deadly attack by a white supremacist on the Jewish Community Center in April 2014 that left three people dead, Kelly also warned about the potential for a rise in antisemitism and how that affects everyone.

“It was not a decade ago where unspeakable acts came to Johnson County and the loss of life at those events were not limited to our Jewish brothers and sisters,” he said. “We know that at the Jewish spaces in our community, others, including my own family, share services. My three-year-old son goes to play class at the Jewish Community Center.”

He added: “Our paths are intertwined and our safety is intertwined.”

Safety and support were key points of the briefing

Speakers offered advice for people, including non-Jews, on how to give emotional support to those mourning or feeling fear.

“In this moment, we must all stand together. We must condemn these terrorist actions. We must stand with our neighbors in Israel and their right to defend themselves,” Kelly said.

Geller noted that signs of support, like the briefing itself, hit deeply in this moment.

“(Saturday) was our worst nightmare come true,” she said. “On behalf of the Jewish community, I want to extend our deep gratitude for those with us today. For those who aren’t able to be here today, but have reached out to us this week expressing their solidarity and sorrow and for those who made public statements condemning these acts of terror, your moral clarity and solidarity at this time means more than we can ever say.”

Go deeper: Johnson County leaders and groups decry attacks on Israel — How you can help