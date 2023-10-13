  Andrew Gaug  - Paywall

Johnson County leaders join other KC officials to ‘stand with Israel’

Gavriela Geller, executive director of the Overland Park-based Jewish Relations Bureau | American Jewish Committee, speaks at a briefing at Union Station Thursday. Photo courtesy of Ruth Bigus.

Leaders from Johnson County joined other Kansas City metro officials in showing support for Israel and local Jewish communities at an event at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday.

Johnson County Chair Mike Kelly and Gavriela Geller, the executive director of the Overland Park-based Jewish Relations Bureau | American Jewish Committee, were featured as part of lineup of leaders voicing their support for Israel and Jewish people following the Oct. 7 attacks on Israel by the Hamas militant group.

The briefing was a show of solidarity

Kelly and Geller were joined by other leaders, including Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, former American Jewish Committee CEO David Harris and civic leader Alvin Brooks.

