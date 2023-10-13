JoCo Notes: JCCC finishes science building renovations

TGIF, Shawnee Mission!
☀️ Today’s forecast: Chance of showers, partly sunny. High: 68. Low: 48.
🚨 Happening today
Johnson County Community College is hosting a ribbon cutting on Friday afternoon to celebrate the end of renovations at the science building.
The updates were part of the JCCC Facility Master Plan that the board of trustees adopted in 2016, according to a JCCC press release.
Renovations to the science building include state-of-the-art lab equipment in classrooms and remodeled labs and gathering spaces.
“The updates to the Science building will open up so many possibilities for innovative instruction,” said Mary Wisgirda, dean of mathematics and sciences. “The new and updated classroom and lab facilities will better enable faculty to prepare students for advanced research opportunities at four-year institutions and will give students experience with the kinds of equipment they may encounter in the workplace.”
Local employers and community leaders are invited to the ribbon cutting to see and experience the updated building. This includes experiencing the community college’s emergency medical technician training ambulance, according to the press release.
The ribbon cutting is from 1 to 3 p.m. on Oct. 13 at the science building, 12345 College Boulevard.
🗓 Weekend things to do
- Lenexa Chili Challenge: Friday and Saturday in Old Town Lenexa [More details]
- Theater in the Park Fun Fest: Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. [See the schedule]
- Shawnee Indian Mission Fall Fest: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. [Additional information]
- Cultura Fest at Nerman Museum: Saturday, 12 to 6 p.m. [Activity details]
- Jewish Culture Fest: Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. [Ticket information]
🚀 Post’s top Thursday stories
- Winning $1M Powerball ticket bought in Johnson County
- QuikTrip opens 100th KC-area store on Overland Park’s changing Metcalf corridor
- Stink bugs are reemerging in Johnson County — Here’s what to know
- Man charged in connection to Shawnee teen Cooper Davis’s fentanyl death
- Bibibop Asian Grill planning to open Shawnee restaurant
📰 Other local news
- Rev. Are’s last sermon Oct. 15 at Village Presbyterian. Rev. Tom Are, the long-time lead co-pastor of Village Presbyterian in Prairie Village, will preach his last sermon on Sunday, Oct. 15. A Congregational Celebration & Thanksgiving for Rev. Tom and Carol Are takes place Tuesday, Oct. 17, at Friendship Hall inside the church. [Village Presbyterian Church]
- Merriam seeks resident input on public art. The city of Merriam is asking residents for input on a public art master plan. Through Oct. 20, take a 10-minute online survey to tell the city what you want to see from future public art such as murals, sculptures and memorials. [City of Merriam]
- Overland Park’s annual recycling event is Saturday. Overland Park’s annual Recycling Extravaganza takes place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, on the Black & Veatch campus at 11401 Lamar Ave. Recycle and donate items not collected by routine curbside recycling that may otherwise end up in a landfill. [City of Overland Park]
📸 A thousand words
A musical performance at the Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center’s Hispanic Heritage Month celebration earlier this month. Photo via Facebook.
