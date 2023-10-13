JoCo Notes: JCCC finishes science building renovations

TGIF, Shawnee Mission!

Johnson County Community College is hosting a ribbon cutting on Friday afternoon to celebrate the end of renovations at the science building.

The updates were part of the JCCC Facility Master Plan that the board of trustees adopted in 2016, according to a JCCC press release.

Renovations to the science building include state-of-the-art lab equipment in classrooms and remodeled labs and gathering spaces.

“The updates to the Science building will open up so many possibilities for innovative instruction,” said Mary Wisgirda, dean of mathematics and sciences. “The new and updated classroom and lab facilities will better enable faculty to prepare students for advanced research opportunities at four-year institutions and will give students experience with the kinds of equipment they may encounter in the workplace.”

Local employers and community leaders are invited to the ribbon cutting to see and experience the updated building. This includes experiencing the community college’s emergency medical technician training ambulance, according to the press release.

The ribbon cutting is from 1 to 3 p.m. on Oct. 13 at the science building, 12345 College Boulevard.