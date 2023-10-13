Foster Real Estate Report: Prime Time – Selecting the right home

Selecting the right home isn’t just about price—it’s about matching your lifestyle and budget. There are several key factors that you’ll want to consider before making your first or next move.

First, identify your priorities. Do you work from home and need a home office? This is at the top of the list for many of my clients. As we all know, more and more of us are now working from our homes. Other considerations might be more space for your growing family, such as another bedroom or bonus playroom area. Many select a home with a large, fenced backyard for their dog. Or others may want to downsize with less space. Next, consider maintenance. A condo might be perfect if you’re not into yard work or would like more security. They also may have some bonus amenities such as a pool and gym. However, a single-family home offers more privacy and a yard for entertaining. Third is location, location, location. Think about your daily routine. How long is your commute to work and school? Being closer to the office or school might save you money and time in the long run. Maximizing your time at your new home. Lastly, set a realistic budget. Remember, it’s not just the mortgage; factor in taxes, insurance, HOA fees and maintenance.

Like other things, the more time and thought you put into it, the better.