Stan Churchill

William Stanley (Stan) Churchill, 84, passed away on October 8, 2023 at Silvercrest College View.

He was born on August 11, 1939 to William Stanley and Frances (Young) Churchill in Kansas City, MO.

On July 2, 1960, he married Sharon Churchill (Black). Stan and Sharon lived in Kansas City, MO until 1966, Wichita, KS from 1966 to 2020, and Leawood, KS from 2020 to 2023.