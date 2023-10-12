On July 2, 1960, he married Sharon Churchill (Black). Stan and Sharon lived in Kansas City, MO until 1966, Wichita, KS from 1966 to 2020, and Leawood, KS from 2020 to 2023.

He was born on August 11, 1939 to William Stanley and Frances (Young) Churchill in Kansas City, MO.

He was a member of Eastminister Presbyterian Church in Wichita, and joined The Church of the Resurrection in Leawood, KS after moving there in 2020.

Stan is survived by his loving Wife, Sharon, Sister, Carol Churchill Dolloff (Jack Dolloff), Son, Clark Churchill (Kristi Antrim Churchill), Daughter, Carolyn Churchill Wettig (Thane Wettig), Grandchildren, Justin Churchill (Erin Doerksen Churchill), Tiffany Churchill Branson (Jalen Branson), Connor Churchill (Kaylee Byers), Hannah Wettig (Al Owens), Ashley Wettig, Patrick Wettig (Courtney Merchant), Great Grandchildren Grayson Valle, and Jace Branson.

He was preceded in death by his Father, W. Stanley Churchill, his Mother Frances Young Churchill, Father-in-law Allen Black, and Mother-in-law Eva McClure Black.

Stan’s career as an Attorney spanned 60 years in Kansas City and Wichita. He was passionate about his many decades practicing law and serving others. Stan was most happy spending time with his family and friends, traveling, and enjoying wine anywhere with a view.

Visitation will be held Friday, October 13, 2023 at 10:00 am, followed by Memorial Service at 11:00 am at Penwell-Gabel Funeral Home, Olathe, Kansas.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Kansas Bar Association Scholarship Fund in memory of Stan Churchill (link to be provided here soon).