Priscilla Rose Mareski

January 2, 1946 – October 6, 2023

Priscilla “Pat” Rose Mareski of Leawood, Kansas entered the presence of our Lord on Friday, October 6, 2023 surrounded by her loving family.

She was born January 2, 1946 in Pontiac, Michigan to Gerhardt and Rose Feole. She and her younger brother, Gary, were raised among a tight knit family of many aunts, uncles and cousins.