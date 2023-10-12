Priscilla Rose Mareski

She was born January 2, 1946 in Pontiac, Michigan to Gerhardt and Rose Feole. She and her younger brother, Gary, were raised among a tight knit family of many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Priscilla “Pat” Rose Mareski of Leawood, Kansas entered the presence of our Lord on Friday, October 6, 2023 surrounded by her loving family.

Pat worked in a clothing store in Pontiac, Michigan when she first met her husband, Ed, in October 1966. There was a special attraction between them and they began dating in November 1966. They were engaged March 16, 1967 and married August 12, 1967.

They welcomed the birth of their daughter Angela Marie in 1968 and son Mark Allen in 1971 while living in Pontiac, Michigan. They moved to California in 1974 and lived in Fresno and Huntington Beach until moving to Kansas City in 1979.

Pat was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and dedicated her life to raising her family. Prior to Mark’s graduation, she accepted a sales position at Saks when the store opened in Kansas City. She held various sales and management positions at clothing stores and card shops until her retirement in 2006. She decided to retire, after spending a week in Paris celebrating her 60th birthday with special friends. Truth be known, she really wanted to spend more time with her granddaughter Summer who was 6 at the time. They played, shopped, cooked and baked together and developed a very special bond.

Pat also loved to travel, shop and decorate. She loved the holidays and she spent hours adding her special touch, warmth and kindness to the decorations, events and meals that she made for these occasions. It was important for Pat to share her home and hospitality with those close to her.

For their 50th wedding anniversary, she decided against a trip and chose to celebrate this special occasion with family and friends in their home.

Pat was in the final stages of converting to Catholicism when she met Ed back in 1966 and she possessed the true faith until her passing. The depth of her faith was so strong and noticeable, that one of her closest friends expressed a desire to follow the Catholic faith. Pat and family shared their faith as founding members of Church of the Nativity and St. Michael the Archangel in Leawood, Kansas.

Her smile, her beauty and her love for everyone was always on display. She stole Ed’s heart and held it close to her up until the day she passed.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents Gerhardt and Rose Feole and her brother Gary Feole.

Pat is survived by her loving husband Ed, adoring children Angela and Mark, daughter-in-law Stephanie and granddaughter Summer.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 16, at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 14251 Nall Avenue, Leawood, Kansas. The Rosary will be prayed at 9:30 AM, followed by a visitation from 9:45-10:45. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 AM. A luncheon will be served after Mass. Private family interment.