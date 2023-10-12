Molly Marie Even, 33, was born on January 11, 1990, in Kansas City, Missouri. She recently passed away on October 4, 2023, in Overland Park, Kansas.

A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Monday, October 16, 2023, at 4:30 PM at The Venue in Leawood, Kansas.

In order to honor Molly’s memory, donations can be made to a GoFundMe page that has been set up to support two adolescents currently without their parents.