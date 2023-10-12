  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Molly Marie Even

Molly Marie Even, 33, was born on January 11, 1990, in Kansas City, Missouri. She recently passed away on October 4, 2023, in Overland Park, Kansas.

A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Monday, October 16, 2023, at 4:30 PM at The Venue in Leawood, Kansas.

In order to honor Molly’s memory, donations can be made to a GoFundMe page that has been set up to support two adolescents currently without their parents.