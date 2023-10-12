  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Juanita Edwards

Juanita Pearl Edwards, also known as the “Cake Lady,” lost her valiant fight against Alzheimer’s Disease on Oct. 6, 2023. She was 93.

Juanita was born to Lloyd and Emma Perry, just as the Great Depression took hold, on August 19, 1930, in Kirksville, Mo.

Growing up on a farm in the 1930s without the conveniences we now take for granted, Juanita had a special understanding of what it meant to have indoor plumbing and electricity. She told her family stories of milking cows, cooking on a wood-fired stove, and using an outhouse.