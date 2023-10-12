The Post is more than halfway through its fall candidate forum schedule, which continues this evening with a forum for candidates seeking seats on the Shawnee Mission Board of Education.

🌤 Today’s forecast : Mostly sunny and breezy, then breezy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. High: 80. Low: 58.

The forum begins at 5:30 p.m. and takes place at Lenexa City Center Library.

All candidates in contested races have been invited to participate, and the forum will be moderated by Post Editor Kyle Palmer.

Over the next two weeks, the Post will host several more forums, including for the USD 232 Board of Education and Overland Park and Prairie Village city councils.

Community members are invited to attend the events in-person or watch them on our Facebook page, where they’ll be streamed live and archived.

Find the full list of Shawnee Mission area candidate forums here.

🗓 Public meetings Thursday

Board of County Commissioners, 9:30 a.m. [View agenda]

Johnson County Library Board, 4 p.m. [View agenda]

Westwood City Council, 7 p.m. [View agenda]

🚀 Post’s top Wednesday stories

Other local news

Merriam appraises properties in flood zone. The city is taking initial steps to potentially buy more than a dozen properties along Turkey Creek in downtown Merriam to make way for a future flood control project. [Kansas City Business Journal]

Catholic school coach battling cancer honored. Mark Huppe has coached basketball at Bishop Miege, St. James Academy and St. Thomas Aquinas and has been given moments of recognition at each school this year. [The Leaven]

Merriam's large-item pickup is Oct. 16-20. The Merriam Public Works crew is offering free large item-pickup next week. Check your scheduled pickup date and what items are permitted. [City of Merriam]

📸 A thousand words

The city of Mission recently hosted a “Go Green” event to raise awareness about environmental issues and opportunities to build climate resilience and sustainability. This photo and others via Facebook.