  Leah Wankum  - JoCo Notes

JoCo Notes: Post hosting Shawnee Mission school board forum Thursday

Shawnee Mission calendar

The Post's candidate forum for the Shawnee Mission school board ahead of the November 2021 general election. File photo.

Good morning, Shawnee Mission!

🌤 Today’s forecast: Mostly sunny and breezy, then breezy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. High: 80. Low: 58.

🚨 One thing to know

The Post is more than halfway through its fall candidate forum schedule, which continues this evening with a forum for candidates seeking seats on the Shawnee Mission Board of Education.

Hi there! I'm Leah Wankum, and I'm the Post's Deputy Editor. I'm thrilled to call Johnson County home, and I'm deeply committed to the Post's philosophy that an informed community is a strong community.

But we can't produce truly local coverage of Johnson County without your support. To the more than 7,000 of you who already subscribe, THANK YOU! If you don't subscribe yet but want to support our truly local community reporting, please sign up for a trial today — it's just $1 for your first month, and you can cancel anytime.

A little bit about me and my background:

I'm a native of mid-Missouri, and attended high school in Jefferson City before going on to the University of Central Missouri, where I earned a master's degree in mass communication.

Prior to joining the Post as a reporter in 2018, I was the editor of the Richmond News in Ray County, Missouri. I've also written for several publications, including the Sedalia Democrat and KC Magazine.