  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Jewell Beard

Arthur Jewell Beard, 81, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away on Monday, October 9, 2023, at Kansas City Hospice House. Jewell was born January 12, 1942, the only child of Arthur John Beard and Alzena Belle (Scheifelbine) Beard in Harper, Kansas.

The family home was in Norwich, Kansas, just west of Wichita. Jewell started school in Norwich and then attended school in seven different small Kansas towns as his father Arthur worked for the Union Pacific Railroad and the family moved often. Jewell spent his freshman and sophomore year of high school in Moundridge and then the family moved to Iola, Kansas.

It was during Jewell’s junior year at Iola High School that he met and began dating his future wife, Leslie Rosalyn Cyrus. Jewell then went on to graduate from Haven High School in 1960. There he played both basketball and football and was named all state center by the Hutchinson newspaper.