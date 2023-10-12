It was during Jewell’s junior year at Iola High School that he met and began dating his future wife, Leslie Rosalyn Cyrus. Jewell then went on to graduate from Haven High School in 1960. There he played both basketball and football and was named all state center by the Hutchinson newspaper.

The family home was in Norwich, Kansas, just west of Wichita. Jewell started school in Norwich and then attended school in seven different small Kansas towns as his father Arthur worked for the Union Pacific Railroad and the family moved often. Jewell spent his freshman and sophomore year of high school in Moundridge and then the family moved to Iola, Kansas.

Arthur Jewell Beard, 81, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away on Monday, October 9, 2023, at Kansas City Hospice House. Jewell was born January 12, 1942, the only child of Arthur John Beard and Alzena Belle (Scheifelbine) Beard in Harper, Kansas.

Jewell and Leslie both attended Kansas State Teachers College in Emporia, Kansas. Jewell started out majoring in biology but then changed to elementary education and during summer school Jewell helped coach little league baseball. Jewell and Leslie were married on January 18, 1964, in Iola, and Jewell graduated from KSTC in spring 1965.

Following college graduation Jewell and Leslie moved back to Iola and Jewell began working for Cyrus Truck Line, where he worked until 1980. Jewell and Les welcomed two children in Iola. Julie Michelle born January 19, 1967 and Michael Cyrus born June 17, 1969.

Jewell served 7 years in the Kansas National Guard, was a member of the Kansas Free Masons, Shriner’s International, and Sigma Tau Gamma Men’s Fraternity.

The Beard family moved from Iola to Olathe in the summer of 1981 following Jewell starting his own trucking company. Jewell later sold his business and then spent the rest of his career primarily in sales. Jewell finished his career working with daughter Julie at a small family business in Lenexa.

Following retirement Jewell and Les hit the road in their 5th wheel trailer. They officially became snowbirds, leaving the Kansas cold winters during the months of January – March each year travelling to Texas and/or Florida. They travelled for over 15 years and made amazing friends along the way.

Jewell had two true passions… his family and playing music. He played the guitar for over 62 years, and loved to sing old country western songs like George Jones and Merle Haggard. He was a founding member of southeastern Kansas country dance band “The Rebels”, who travelled all around southern Kansas in the late 60’s through the early 80’s and played most Friday and/or Saturday nights at VFW, Knights of Columbus, or other dance halls. Later in life Jewell joined “The Food Kings”, a group of about 12 older musicians who gather weekly to play music, eat and enjoy each other’s company. During his last years of life this was one of the only activities that Jewell really could enjoy.

Jewell spent countless hours on bleachers and in the stands watching his kids and grandkids participate in everything from piano recitals, dance competitions and pageants to football state championships. He absolutely loved his role as “grandpa” and cherished all the time he got to spend with his grandchildren and new great grandchildren.

Jewell loved playing golf and played regularly with family and friends old and new. While he never truly mastered the game, he did shoot a hole in one on a course in Texas. Jewell and Les also enjoyed playing cards and games with friends throughout their life together; hand and foot, spades, canasta, and dominos are just a few.

Jewell is survived by his loving wife of almost 60 years, Leslie Beard; their children Julie Quickel (Jerry) of Olathe and Michael Beard (Kathy) of Overland Park; grandchildren Jake Quickel (Ashley) of Olathe, Haley Quickel of Scottsdale, AZ, Kiahna Beard of Gulfport, FL, Sahara Beard of Overland Park, Stephanie Erker (Ryan) of Olathe, Josh Johnson (Samantha) of Harrisonville, MO, Megan Lee (Jordan) of St. Peters, MO, and Sara Zoubek (David) of Prairie Village; great grandchildren Karsyn and Jaxon Quickel, Emma, Maddie, Tommy and Amelia Erker, Bentley and Lilly Johnson, Addilyn, Teagan and Dylan Lee, and Zelda Zoubek; sister-in-law Stephanie Ostrander (Mark) of Lenexa; and nephews Shaun Ostrander (Marissa) of Roeland Park, Scott Ostrander (Carrie) of Kansas City, MO, and niece Erin Starkey (Jeff) and their children Connor and Josie of Lenexa.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to KC Hospice House, 12000 Wornall Rd, Kansas City, MO 64145, or KC Pet Project, 7077 Elmwood Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64132.

Jewell’s service will be livestreamed at the scheduled service time.