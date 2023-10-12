Isaiah Morris, above, has scored 103 soccer goals in his high school career — breaking the state record for the most scored goals by one player. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
Isaiah Morris, a senior at Kansas City Christian School in Prairie Village, broke a state record last week.
Morris, who has been playing soccer since he was 3 years old, now holds the record for the All-Time Leading Goal Scorer in the state.
He earned this honor in an early October game against Bishop Seabury, during which Morris scored four goals.
Morris has scored 103 soccer goals in his high school career
Morris ended that Bishop Seabury game with four goals, with which he hit 100 total soccer goals and broke the state record in one fell swoop.
Before he broke the record, Morris said, the highest total soccer goals in one player’s career was 101.
“It was unreal,” Morris said. “I didn’t even know about the record until, like, a game before – so (breaking it), that wasn’t even a goal of mine.”
The senior said his dedication to the game led him to this point.
“[It took] a lot of hard work, practicing every day, making sure I’m treating my body great — eating well, sleeping well,” Morris said. “A lot of hard work and grinding it out every day.”
Photo credit Juliana Garcia. Soccer became Morris’ passion in sixth grade
While he’s been playing soccer since he was a toddler, Morris said, he realized the game was “his sport” by about sixth grade.
Morris said his passion stems from the new challenges that arise during each game and the competitiveness of the sport.
For young soccer players, Morris’ advice is to keep playing.
“Keep going no matter what other people say,” Morris said. “Find something you can hold onto to help you drive and get better as a player and as a person.”
Morris wants to play at the college level
Morris said he has yet to narrow in on anything specific for after graduation in May 2024.
Still, he said it is one of his dreams to play soccer in college and make it to the professional level.
Go deeper: JoCo Notes: KC Christian boys’ tennis squad wins state title
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1