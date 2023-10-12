  Juliana Garcia  - Prairie Village

Prairie Village soccer player breaks high school state record for most goals in career

Isaiah Morris, a state soccer record breaker who plays for Kansas City Christian School.

Isaiah Morris, above, has scored 103 soccer goals in his high school career — breaking the state record for the most scored goals by one player. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

Isaiah Morris, a senior at Kansas City Christian School in Prairie Village, broke a state record last week.

Morris, who has been playing soccer since he was 3 years old, now holds the record for the All-Time Leading Goal Scorer in the state.

He earned this honor in an early October game against Bishop Seabury, during which Morris scored four goals.

