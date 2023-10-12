Herbert Dale Humphrey, 72, was born on March 10, 1951 in Kansas City, MO and passed away on October 9, 2023. He attended Southeast High School.
Herbert worked for Menorah Medical Center, Baptist Hospital, and Heartland Health.
In order to honor his memory, donations can be made to the Veterans Community Project at https://www.veteranscommunityproject.org/donate.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1