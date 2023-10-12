Harold Edward “Pete” Hoffman Jr.

Harold “Pete” Edward Hoffman, Jr, 80, Edgerton, Kansas passed away Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at Olathe Hospice House, Olathe, Kansas. Memorial Service will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S. Center, Gardner, Kansas (913) 856-7111. Memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association or Wounded Warrior. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com

Pete was born June 2, 1943 in Bellefontaine, Ohio to Harold Edward Hoffman, Sr and Leslie Ann (Moore) Hoffman. After graduation from high school, Pete joined the United States Marine Corps. He worked as a meter reader for the City of Gardner. Pete married Linda Furnell on September 23, 1970 in Tustin, California. He had a passion for collecting baseball cards and other sports collectibles.

Pete was preceded in death by his parents and sisters Terri and Sharon. He is survived by his wife Linda of the home; daughters Melissa Cline and Melanie Hoffman both of Lenexa, Kansas; grandchildren: Ava Townsend, Jessica and Joseph Cline and sister Debbie. Pete was a loving father and grandfather and was a true “Marine” in every way. He will be dearly missed.