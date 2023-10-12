Our Dad, Dr. Menter H. David, an extraordinary soul whose journey began on July 4, 1934 in India, peacefully departed this world on October 8, 2023, surrounded by the love of his family at his Olathe home.

Dad was born to Daniel and Irene (Karimullah) David in India. On May 23, 1962 he married our mom, Vidya Motilall. With his family, Dad immigrated to the US in 1973 and lived in Manhattan and Great Bend before settling in Olathe, Kansas.

Dad was an educator at heart and taught at Mayo College in Ajmer, India for many years. With a heart devoted to knowledge, Dad earned his PhD from Kansas State University, and continued to share his wisdom as a dedicated life sciences professor at Barton County Community College until his well-deserved retirement in 1997. In addition to teaching, Dad possessed a remarkable musical talent, gifted with the ability to play and compose music solely by ear. He was a recording artist in both India and the US. Dad played a number of instruments, including the accordion, harmonium, tabla, and dholak. Dad also enjoyed traveling and had visited many places not only in the US, but also around the world.