  Andrew Gaug  - Shawnee

Man charged in connection to Shawnee teen Cooper Davis’s fentanyl death

Cooper Davis of Shawnee died in 2021.

Cooper Davis. File photo.

A person has been charged in connection to the death of a Shawnee teen who died from an accidental fentanyl overdose.

Johnson County District Court records show Aaron Hansberry, 28, has been charged with distribution of a controlled substance causing great bodily harm or death, a felony, linked to the death of 16-year-old Cooper Davis in 2021.

Hansberry was originally taken into custody in May, according to an online court docket. He has since posted bail and is now living out of state under house arrest as his case makes its way through the courts.

