With healthy, flavorful fare, Meddys wins fans in Johnson County

In fact, Meddys led the Best of Johnson County Food & Restaurants group with three wins: Best New Restaurant, Best Mediterranean/Middle Eastern and Best Vegetarian.

Its menu of authentic, healthy Mediterranean fare has won fans among those drawn to both the tastes of traditional Middle Eastern dishes like shawarmas and hummus as well as its wide array of vegetarian and vegan options.

Since opening its first Johnson County location at Prairie Village’s Corinth Quarter earlier this year, Meddys has quickly established itself as a local favorite.

The driver behind that success?

“We believe that the secret ingredient to a truly unforgettable dining experience is the quality and freshness of our ingredients,” said Meddys owner Alex Harb.

But it’s not just the food that’s made Meddys a go-to destination for Johnson Countians. With a relaxed, modern atmosphere and a bar menu chock full of flavorful signature cocktails, patrons have quickly recognized Meddys as a great gathering place for friends and family.

“The part of eating at Meddys that tends to stick with customers, besides the flavor-packed food, is the customer service experience,” Harb said. “We truly care about and appreciate every guest that walks through our doors, and we want to make sure their experience is the best it can possibly be!”

With the success of the Prairie Village location, Meddys put plans in motion to open two more Kansas City-area restaurants. Meddys Brookside location, at 6301 Brookside Plaza, opened in early October. And a location at Lenexa’s Sonoma Plaza is set to open in early 2024.

“We are beyond humbled and honored to have gotten the recognition and support we did from Best of Johnson County voters – and we look forward to serving Meddys fans at our Lenexa location soon!” Harb said. “ We absolutely love being a part of the Kansas City Community.”