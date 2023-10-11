  Shawnee Mission Post Sponsor  - Sponsored posts

With healthy, flavorful fare, Meddys wins fans in Johnson County

Meddys now has locations open at Corinth Quarter in Prairie Village and Brookside in Kansas City, Mo.

Since opening its first Johnson County location at Prairie Village’s Corinth Quarter earlier this year, Meddys has quickly established itself as a local favorite.

Its menu of authentic, healthy Mediterranean fare has won fans among those drawn to both the tastes of traditional Middle Eastern dishes like shawarmas and hummus as well as its wide array of vegetarian and vegan options.

In fact, Meddys led the Best of Johnson County Food & Restaurants group with three wins: Best New Restaurant, Best Mediterranean/Middle Eastern and Best Vegetarian.