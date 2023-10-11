  Juliana Garcia  - Mission

Unleashed pet shelter in Mission fails new inspection — What happens now?

Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

Unleashed Pet Rescue and Adoption in Mission failed a state inspection last month.

This comes more than six months after the Kansas Department of Agriculture revoked the Mission animal shelter’s license — a move that started with a failed inspection in October 2022. Unleashed appealed the revocation order and is allowed to continue operations until the appeal process is complete.

A complaint about overcrowding concerns — which were substantiated on Sept. 28 — prompted the inspection. The animal shelter’s attorney says that inspection was a “complete fraud.”

