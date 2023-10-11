City council politics, rising housing costs, and the mill levy were big discussions when it came to the two back-to-back candidate forums hosted by the Post on Tuesday evening at Shawnee Town 1929.
About 60 people attended the forums, which took place in the Town Hall.
The first forum featured the two candidates hoping to succeed Shawnee Mayor Michelle Distler. The second forum featured six candidates vying for seats in wards 1, 2 and 4 on the city council.
Who are the candidates?
Ward 1
Ward 2
Ward 4
Mayor
How to watch the forums
- The Post’s recordings of the forums arae embedded in links below.
- Immediately following the embedded videos are the questions that candidates answered during each forum.
- Timestamps are included in bold to help navigate through the forum video.
Mayoral forum
- Candidate’s opening statements. [4:35]
- If elected, what would be your biggest priorities immediately coming into office? [6:43]
- Should the city consider cutting its mill rate even more? If yes, what would you be willing to cut from the budget if needed to account for any lost revenue? If not, what do you justify as increased revenue for the city? [10:35]
- Do you advocate for cutting the mill levy all the way down to the revenue neutral rate? [13:18]
- What should be Shawnee’s approach to multifamily developments? [15:48]
- Do you still support Achieve Shawnee? [20:26]
- How do you balance the concerns of many residents who voice opposition to development projects and those who feel like Shawnee may be falling behind its neighboring cities? [25:03]
- How should the city maintain a highly-qualified, professional staff amid this exodus of talent leaving to other cities or do you see this as a problem at all? [25:29]
- What is the future of the Wonderscope site? [29:17]
- How do you feel about city council blocking the current mayor, Michelle Distler, from appointing volunteers to committees? [30:15]
- What will you do to promote business in Shawnee? [33:58]
- What is your position on the use of Tax Increment Financing and Community Improvement Districts both for multi-use projects and business? [35:30]
- How do you want to see the city combat rising housing costs in the next four years. Do you want to see the city take more steps to encourage more missing middle housing? [38:10]
- How do you feel about regulating short term rentals? [40:20]
- How would political ideology influence your decisions for the city? [42:05]
- Closing statements. [43:48]
Shawnee City Council forum
- Candidate opening statements. [3:59]
- If elected, what do you see as your biggest priority going into office? [11:09]
- What is the balance for you between cutting the mill levy and fully funding city services ? [22:30]
- What should be Shawnee’s approach to multifamily developments? [33:05]
- How can we make sure that we keep good city staff after the recent loss of high-level departures ? [43:09]
- What do you think is the tone and tenor of current city council meetings? [53:17]
- How do you want to see the city combat rising housing costs in the next four years. Do you want to see the city take more steps to encourage more missing middle housing?[1:00:31]
- Closing statements. [1:09:24]
Follow the Post for more election coverage.
