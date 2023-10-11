  Andrew Gaug  - 2023 Elections

WATCH: The Post's candidate forum for Shawnee Mayor and City Council

Shawnee City Council candidate forum

The Post hosted a forum Tuesday for candidates in contested races for Shawnee City Council. Photo credit Leah Wankum.

City council politics, rising housing costs, and the mill levy were big discussions when it came to the two back-to-back candidate forums hosted by the Post on Tuesday evening at Shawnee Town 1929.

About 60 people attended the forums, which took place in the Town Hall.

The first forum featured the two candidates hoping to succeed Shawnee Mayor Michelle Distler. The second forum featured six candidates vying for seats in wards 1, 2 and 4 on the city council.

