  Mike Frizzell  - Crashes

2 injured in Overland Park rollover crash at I-435 and U.S. 69

Overland Park fire crews were among the units that responded to a reported rollover crash at I-435 and U.S. 69 Wednesday afternoon. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

Overland Park Police are investigating a crash that injured two people early Wednesday afternoon.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to the ramp going from westbound I-435 to northbound U.S. 69 Highway just after 1:20 p.m. for a reported rollover crash.

Recorded radio traffic states that firefighters arrived to report two vehicles off the road in the grass. Both vehicles were on their wheels when first responders arrived.