2 injured in Overland Park rollover crash at I-435 and U.S. 69

Recorded radio traffic states that firefighters arrived to report two vehicles off the road in the grass. Both vehicles were on their wheels when first responders arrived.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to the ramp going from westbound I-435 to northbound U.S. 69 Highway just after 1:20 p.m. for a reported rollover crash.

Overland Park Police are investigating a crash that injured two people early Wednesday afternoon.

One man was reportedly thrown from his vehicle in the crash and was critically injured.

The second driver had less severe injuries.

Johnson County Med-Act ambulances transported both drivers to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The ramp was closed for about 30 minutes as police investigated the crash scene.

Police have not released any details about how the crash may have happened.

No other details were immediately available.

