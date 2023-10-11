2 injured in Overland Park rollover crash at I-435 and U.S. 69

Overland Park fire crews were among the units that responded to a reported rollover crash at I-435 and U.S. 69 Wednesday afternoon. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.
Overland Park Police are investigating a crash that injured two people early Wednesday afternoon.
Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to the ramp going from westbound I-435 to northbound U.S. 69 Highway just after 1:20 p.m. for a reported rollover crash.
Recorded radio traffic states that firefighters arrived to report two vehicles off the road in the grass. Both vehicles were on their wheels when first responders arrived.
One man was reportedly thrown from his vehicle in the crash and was critically injured.
The second driver had less severe injuries.
Johnson County Med-Act ambulances transported both drivers to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The ramp was closed for about 30 minutes as police investigated the crash scene.
Police have not released any details about how the crash may have happened.
No other details were immediately available.
Check back here for updates.
Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1