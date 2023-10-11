  Shawnee Mission Post Sponsor  - Sponsored posts

Oncology nurse shaves head 12 consecutive years to support cancer patients

For 12 years, Nurse Margaret Potter has shaved her head to raise money for organizations that help cancer patients.

One evening working as an extern during nursing school, Margaret Potter was called into a patient’s room for a simple request. While Potter was in the room, the patient asked, “Why would someone so young and full of life want to work with cancer patients. It’s so depressing.”

But Potter didn’t see her work as depressing. In fact, this was the moment when Potter’s love for oncology nursing began.

“What I saw in that patient was a zest for life and an appreciation for the simple things that most of us take for granted,” said Potter. “It was just one of many lessons I’ve learned from my oncology patients that I knew would help me through life.”