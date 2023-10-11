  Kansas News Service  - Taxes

How Kansas lawmakers plan to slow down rising property taxes

Kansas neighborhood

Kansas Republican and Democratic lawmakers have proposed dueling changes to the state constitution to reel in rising property taxes. Photo credit Dylan Lysen / Kansas News Service.

By Dylan Lysen

In the last nine years, Carol Schenk of Wichita has seen the assessed value of her home increase from $152,000 to $240,000 — pushing her annual property tax bill from $2,200 in 2014 to more than $3,000 in 2022.

Schenk told lawmakers in a letter earlier this year that the tax on her nearly 30-year-old home is becoming too much.