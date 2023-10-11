JoCo Notes: Shawnee Mission’s Michelle Hubbard finalist for Superintendent of the Year

Shawnee Mission School District Superintendent Dr. Michelle Hubbard has been named a finalist for 2024 Kansas Superintendent of the Year.

Hubbard was one of 16 superintendents nominated by their peers for the distinction. The Kansas School Superintendents Association then chose three finalists based on factors like professionalism, leadership and community involvement.

Hubbard and the other two finalists will undergo interviews by a committee of former winners of the Kansas Superintendent of the Year honor. The association will announce its final choice for Superintendent of the Year later this month.

The winner will then be considered for The School Superintendents Association National Superintendent of the Year program.

Hubbard has served as Shawnee Mission’s superintendent for more than two years. Before assuming that role, she served as the Deputy Superintendent — with six years before that as the district’s Associate Superintendent of Leadership and Learning.

🗓 Public meetings Wednesday

Overland Park Public Safety Committee, 7 p.m. [View agenda]

Shawnee Community Police Advisory Board, 5:30 p.m. [View agenda]

Lenexa Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, 5:30 p.m. [View agenda]

Prairie Village Parks and Recreation Committee, 5:30 p.m. [View agenda]

Other local news

JoCo global nonprofit secures official WHO designation. Earlier this week, the World Health Organization designated Heart to Heart International as an official emergency medical team. [KMBC]

Earlier this week, the World Health Organization designated Heart to Heart International as an official emergency medical team. [KMBC] Overland Park shelter sees increase in domestic violence calls. According to Safehome’s 2022 impact report, calls to the shelter are up 68% from 2021. [41 Action News]

According to Safehome’s 2022 impact report, calls to the shelter are up 68% from 2021. [41 Action News] SM East hosting college clinic Wednesday. The annual college clinic at Shawnee Mission East is back from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 11. Around 100 colleges and universities plan to attend to share information with prospective students from Shawnee Mission and the greater Kansas City metro area. It is free to attend and it is open to all high school students. [Shawnee Mission College Clinic]

📸 A thousand words

Construction is underway on the “Snake River Run” bike skills area at Shawnee Mission Park. The two closed areas will reopen in a week or two, according to park officials. Photo via Instagram.