Johnson County leaders and groups decry attacks on Israel — How you can help

People gathered on Monday in solidarity with Israel and in support of the local Jewish community at The Temple, Congregation B’nai Jehudah.

People gathered on Monday in solidarity with Israel at The Temple, Congregation B’nai Jehudah. Photo courtesy of the Jewish Federation of Greater Kansas City.

Johnson County leaders and communities have voiced strong support for Israel following a series of deadly attacks carried out by Hamas.

Over the weekend, Hamas — considered a foreign terrorist group by the U.S. State Department — initiated a string of attacks against Israel, sparking a war with the Jewish state. Hundreds have been killed, and thousands have been injured.

Gavriela Geller, executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Bureau in Kansas City | American Jewish Committee, called it “the most horrifying and deadly attack on Israel in the past 50 years.”

