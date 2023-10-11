  A message from Johnson County Park and Recreation District  - Sponsored posts

Inside JCPRD: Enjoy a 5K or Family Fun Run, musical performances, and more at Saturday’s new event

By David Markham

The wait is nearly over because after months of planning, the first-ever Fun Fest at the Theatre in the Park will take place on Saturday, Oct. 14, at the Theatre in the Park’s outdoor venue in Shawnee Mission Park!

“We’ve had a great response so far from community members who are excited about joining us at this expanded new event,” said Associate Artistic Director Guy Gardner. “The day is full of fun and all generations seem to be excited about the opportunity to enjoy the day!”