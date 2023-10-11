Elsa's Ethiopian Restaurant, a downtown Overland Park staple. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.
The owner of a popular Kansas City-based Ethiopian and Caribbean restaurant is eyeing an expansion into downtown Overland Park.
But the owners of another long-time Ethiopian restaurant already in downtown Overland Park insist they are not closing to make way for the new eatery.
On Wednesday, the owners of Elsa’s Ethiopian Restaurant, the long-time inhabitants and owners of the building at 8016 Santa Fe Dr., said they are not ready to close up shop after more than a decade serving Overland Park diners.
That followed the Post’s report Tuesday that Chevern Desauguste, the owner of Kansas City-based Mesob, anticipated opening a new location at that same downtown Overland Park address sometime early next month.
Hiwot Mimi Michaels, whose parents own Elsa’s, told the Post Wednesday there have been talks about leasing the space to Mesob Restaurant and Rhum Bar, but that nothing is finalized yet. And they are not closing right now, she told the Post.
For his part, Desauguste confirmed that a lease has not been signed for downtown Overland Park but that he still wants to expand there as part of a broader reorganization of his business that includes hopes of opening another new location in North Kansas City, too.
Elsa’s opened in downtown Overland Park more than a decade ago
Elsa’s has served Ethiopian cuisine in downtown Overland Park since at least 2011.
Currently, it only offers dinner service, opening Tuesday through Saturday from 4 to 8 p.m.
The restaurant serves many dishes, including Dinich Wot and Kik Alicha, focusing mostly on vegetable-based dishes.
Mesob first opened in Midtown
Mesob, one of the few full Rhum bars in the region, serves a mix of Caribbean and Ethiopian dishes. All of that, Desauguste said, makes Mesob pretty “unique” in Kansas City.
In 2021, Mesob opened Taste Island Grill, a faster, more casual Caribbean restaurant in Midtown. That spot closed recently.
Now, the restaurant is ready to expand its original concept, with hopes of opening an Overland Park restaurant and another on the Missouri side soon in North Kansas City, Desauguste told the Post.
At these new spots, Mesob will still serve its most popular dishes, including the pan-fried red snapper, the braised oxtail, the steamed mussels and the many lentil options.
👋 Hi! I'm Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Overland Park for the Shawnee Mission Post.
The work we do every day — like going to city council meetings, covering community events and keeping tabs on local business developments — is only possible with the support of our subscribers. To our more than 7,000 subscribers: THANK YOU! 💙
I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1