The owner of a popular Kansas City-based Ethiopian and Caribbean restaurant is eyeing an expansion into downtown Overland Park.

But the owners of another long-time Ethiopian restaurant already in downtown Overland Park insist they are not closing to make way for the new eatery.

On Wednesday, the owners of Elsa’s Ethiopian Restaurant, the long-time inhabitants and owners of the building at 8016 Santa Fe Dr., said they are not ready to close up shop after more than a decade serving Overland Park diners.