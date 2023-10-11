  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Downtown Overland Park

Elsa’s in downtown Overland Park say they’re not closing — Here’s the latest

Elsa's Ethiopian Restaurant, a downtown Overland Park staple, at 8016 Santa Fe Drive.

Elsa's Ethiopian Restaurant, a downtown Overland Park staple. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

The owner of a popular Kansas City-based Ethiopian and Caribbean restaurant is eyeing an expansion into downtown Overland Park. 

But the owners of another long-time Ethiopian restaurant already in downtown Overland Park insist they are not closing to make way for the new eatery.

On Wednesday, the owners of Elsa’s Ethiopian Restaurant, the long-time inhabitants and owners of the building at 8016 Santa Fe Dr., said they are not ready to close up shop after more than a decade serving Overland Park diners. 

