Bibibop Asian Grill planning to open Shawnee restaurant

Bibibop Asian Grill will open in the Monticello Village shopping center at 22235 W. 66th St.

A popular Korean restaurant chain will open a new location in Shawnee.

It will open at the old Chipotle location

While a timeline for the restaurant remains unspecified, a sign for it has been placed at the former burrito chain location, which moved to a bigger venue in the plaza.

It will be in the same strip shopping center as Lush Nails Spa and Tropical Smoothie Cafe.

This will be the third Johnson County location, with other restaurants in Overland Park at 11875 W. 95th St. and 6455 W. 135th St.

The restaurant is known for its noodle bowls

The restaurant’s name is a spinoff of a famous dish in South Korea called bibimbap — in Korean, bibim literally means “mixed vegetables,” and bap means “cooked rice.”

Its famous dishes include Bibibop Fan Favorite, which includes sweet potato noodles, purple rice, chicken, broccoli, potatoes, carrots, cheese, corn, and Yum Yum Sauce; and also its Steak & Noodle and Teriyaki Tofu & Greens dishes.

Customers can also build their own bowls, customizing the base, protein, hot and cold toppings, and sauce.

It recently introduced a new protein called Bibi-Q, the chain’s take on traditional Korean marinated beef, also known as bulgogi.

The menu features gluten-free, dairy-free, vegetarian and vegan options as well.

The restaurant brings new flavor to the area

Founder Charley Shin said his two chains, Charleys Cheesesteaks and Bibibop, have been hits in Overland Park.

“The Bibibop Asian Grill concept has performed very well with consumers, as demonstrated by our steady growth through the years,” he said in a press release.

Ann Smith-Tate, president of the Shawnee Chamber of Commerce, said she’s happy for Shawnee to get the new location.

“Restaurants out in western Shawnee are desperately desired,” she said. “I know it will be received with some excitement.”

