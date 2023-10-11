  Andrew Gaug  - Shawnee

Bibibop Asian Grill planning to open Shawnee restaurant

Bibibop shop in Shawnee

The exterior of the future Bibibop location in Shawnee. Photo credit Andrew Gaug.

A popular Korean restaurant chain will open a new location in Shawnee.

Bibibop Asian Grill will open in the Monticello Village shopping center at 22235 W. 66th St.

