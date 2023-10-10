  Andrew Gaug  - Shawnee

Shawnee’s Westbrooke Green complex has been vacant for years. What’s the hold up?

Westbrooke Village

A sign advertising an opening for an anchor tenant at Westbrooke Village. Photo credit Andrew Gaug.

After years of silence, the Shawnee City Council Committee got answers on Monday for what’s happening with the project to renovate the derelict Westbrooke Village shopping center.

Located on the northeast corner of 75th Street and Quivira Road, the long-shuttered shopping center rebranded to Westbrooke Green a few years ago as developers began forming plans for a mixed-use project on the site.

With the project’s developers and attorney in attendance, they outlined to the committee that progress has been slow, but plans are moving along.

