  Roxie Hammill  - Elections

Ex-JoCo prosecutor Vanessa Riebli to challenge former boss DA Steve Howe in 2024

Photo via Vanessa Riebli for District Attorney Facebook page.

Former assistant prosecutor Vanessa Riebli will run for Johnson County District Attorney in 2024, she announced Tuesday.

Riebli served more than 21 years under three district attorneys, including incumbent Steve Howe, who is seeking a fifth term.

In making her announcement, Riebli said, “I’ve spent my career seeking fair and equitable outcomes for victims and defendants alike, and as the next Johnson County District Attorney I’ll reform the office and reinstate the level of professionalism necessary to get outcomes that keep our community safe.”