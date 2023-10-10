In making her announcement, Riebli said, “I’ve spent my career seeking fair and equitable outcomes for victims and defendants alike, and as the next Johnson County District Attorney I’ll reform the office and reinstate the level of professionalism necessary to get outcomes that keep our community safe.”

Riebli served more than 21 years under three district attorneys, including incumbent Steve Howe, who is seeking a fifth term.

Former assistant prosecutor Vanessa Riebli will run for Johnson County District Attorney in 2024, she announced Tuesday.

Riebli prosecuted the four men in 2015 who shot and killed gun store owner Jon Bieker at the She’s A Pistol store formerly in Shawnee.

She was also supervisor of the DA’s Economic Crime Unit, specializing in white collar crime.

Howe was first elected to the DA’s office in 2008 and ran unopposed in 2012 and 2016.

In 2020, he was challenged by Zach Thomas, who earlier this year said he was also considering a second run for the office.

Riebli is currently a partner at Leawood-based law firm Bath & Edmonds, where she has been since 2021, representing crime victims and criminal defendants.

Roxie Hammill is a freelance journalist who reports frequently for the Post and other Kansas City area publications. You can reach her at roxieham@gmail.com.